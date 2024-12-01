2025 Old Age Pension Book distribution to commence in Regions 1,7,8,9,10 on Dec. 5

Starting on Thursday, December 5, 2024, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will commence the distribution of the 2025 Old Age Pension Books for Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10. According to the ministry, since Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six have more pensioners, the distribution will commence in those locations at a later date. “Old Age Pension Books are still being printed …once we have all the books on hand, we can serve those regions fully,” an update on the Ministry’s Facebook page stated.

See below for the full notice on the distribution of the Old Age Pension books: The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is advising Old Age Pensioners that the 2025 Old Age Pension Book Distribution will commence in December 2024.

A detailed schedule of venues, dates and times will be published in the newspapers and on social media.

We are encouraging pensioners to follow the published schedules, as the books will be distributed in specific clusters in every region, in communities.

We are urging that you go only to the venue that matches your address. Books will not be delivered outside of those clusters or across regions, the exercise is very specific and is done in a manner to reduce travel outside of communities to uplift books.

Updated schedules will be published each week to keep pensioners informed of where to go to uplift their books.

All distribution exercises start at 8:30am and will proceed in an orderly manner to ensure that pensioners are served efficiently and quickly.

The Ministry urges pensioners not to go to sites in the wee hours of the morning, as you will all be served whenever you get there. We do not want your wait time to be long but it is impossible to serve each person at the same time. We are appealing to you that you go to the sites throughout the day.

Sites will be open more than one day at each location to facilitate the number of persons so everyone should not go on the first day. Sites will close daily at 4:30pm.

We are also asking persons NOT to bring shut-in cases to the sites as the delivery to those pensioners will be done at their homes. Instead, register the shut-in pensioner for the service by calling our offices or on-site. We do not want those shut-in cases to be waiting at the venues.

We are working diligently to make the process as seamless as possible for all 73,000 pensioners, and we ask for cooperation at all sites.

We also remind pensioners of the banking and MMG options which do not require books. Monies will be deposited within the first 5 days of every month.

Please do not go to locations before checking the schedule to see where your community will be served.

We thank you very much.