2021 has the lowest ‘serious crime’ rate in 10 years

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) today revealed that the year 2021 has the lowest rate of serious crimes recorded over a ten year period.

During a press conference to unveil its crime plan for the Christmas season, the Force said 2021 saw 1700 serious crimes recorded. The year with the highest serious crime rate was 2013 where 4204 instances were recorded.

A further breakdown shows that the year 2021 has had the third lowest murder rate recorded over a ten year period as well as the third highest clear up rate for murders, being recorded as 68% over a 10 year period. The highest clear up rate was 78% which was recorded in the year 2017.

Moreover, the year 2021 recorded the lowest number of robbery/murders of 10 over a ten year period with the year 2019 recording the highest numbers of robbery/murders as 24.

Additionally, the year 2021 has the lowest number for all categories of robberies recorded as 638 over a ten year period, with the highest being in the year 2013 with 1531 recorded for all categories of robberies.

The year 2021 also has the lowest rate for break & enter and larceny recorded as 1700 over a ten year period, with the highest being in the year 2013 with 4204 recorded for break, enter and larceny.

On the other hand, the year 2021 has recorded the highest cocaine seizuers over a ten year period with 536.3 Kg of cocaine seized for 2021. The lowest seizure of cocaine was recorded in the year 2018 as 11.1 Kg.

The prison population to date is 1907 inmates, when compared with last year for this same period, which was 1667 inmates.