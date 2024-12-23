2020 elections’ rigging attempt: Video footage contradicts David Granger’s claims of no election victory celebration

Former President David Granger’s claim, in a letter to the editor over the weekend, that he “did not declare victory” following the 2020 General and Regional elections, has not stood the test of time particularly since video footage from 2020 contradicts his assertion.

In a letter to the editor dated December 22, 2024, Granger took issue with testimony given by a witness in the ‘low life’ case brought by Opposition Parliamentarian Cathy Hughes against Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

The witness, Robin Singh, testified that back in 2020, Granger hosted a victory celebration near the 704 Sports Bar, Club, and Sky Lounge on Lamaha Street, Georgetown. This is despite the fact that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had not even made an official declaration of the election results.

In his letter to the editor, however, Granger claimed that he did not “declare victory”, nor host a victory party. Granger suggested that the witness may have been mistaken since the APNU/AFC coalition headquarters was located on Lamaha Street.

According to footage from 2020 seen by this publication, however, there was indeed a victory celebration during which the former President thanked his supporters for helping them during the campaign and made clear references to what his administration would do “over the next five years.”

“Tonight, APNU and AFC have come to tell you thanks. We worked hard, we covered all of the regions, we laid out all our plans. You know what we stand for and you supported us. Over the next five years, we are going to make life better for you,” Granger had said according to the video footage.

“We are serious about our promises to you. We want you to have a better life. It is about Guyanese living a decent life. So, I thank you from the bottom of my hearts. APNU thanks you, AFC thanks you.”

After a nearly smooth polling day on March 2, 2020, Guyana was embroiled in a prolonged electoral impasse for five months following blatant attempts by senior GECOM officials and the then People’s National Congress (PNC)-led A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government, which refused to concede defeat and demit office.

The ABCE diplomatic missions in Guyana, at the time, were vocal in their calls for democracy to prevail and for the will of the Guyanese people be respected. In fact, even after a Caricom-led national recount confirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) electoral victory, the David Granger-led coalition regime continued with its delay tactics by moving to the courts.

The Western diplomats had deemed the tabulation process for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) – Guyana’s largest voting district – as lacking transparency and credibility. This was after attempts were made by embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, along with others to inflate the votes in favour of the then coalition Administration.

As the electoral impasse continued months after the March 2020 polls, the ABCE diplomatic community continued mounting pressure on the APNU/AFC to concede defeat, warning of Guyana facing isolation and consequences.

In fact, the United States (US) had gone ahead to impose visa sanctions against several Government and electoral officials, and their immediate family members, for their role in undermining democracy in Guyana. The UK, Canada as well as the EU had also indicated that they were also considering following suit.

The heightened pressure from the West led to the APNU/AFC eventually conceding and allowed the Dr Irfaan Ali-led administration to finally take office on August 2, 2020.

Following those events, several senior GECOM officials and political activists have been charged and placed before the courts on a series of electoral fraud charges including misconduct while holding public office, presenting falsified documentation, and planning to manipulate Guyana’s voters by presenting an inaccurate vote total.

Those charged include former Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield; Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers; former Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, and GECOM employees Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Babb-Cummings, and Michelle Miller.

Former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chairperson Volda Lawrence and PNCR activist Carol Smith-Joseph, are also before the court on election fraud related charges. However, years after those charges were instituted in 2021, these cases continue to languish in the Magistrates’ Courts, marred with constant and prolonged delays.

