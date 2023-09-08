2019 Seeta’s Bar fatal shooting: Police reissue wanted bulletin for ex-cop

More than four years after Kurt Anthony Duncan was gunned down while trying to make peace between a man and a woman outside of Seeta’s Bar in Station Street Kitty, Georgetown, the Police have reissued a wanted bulletin for the accused, Keon David.

Following that shooting incident back in July 2019, the Police had issued a bulletin for Keon David of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, wanted for questioning in relation to the murder. Again, on Thursday September 7, 2023, the Police are asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the 36-year-old David, who is wanted, to contact them.

It was reported that on July 29, 2019, Duncan – a 32-year-old father of five and resident of Pike Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown – was shot once in his chest by ex-Policeman Keon David, who is now wanted.

Police had reported that on the day in question, at about 2:00h, a woman who was imbibing at Seeta’s Bar got into a heated argument with a handyman who was at the time wiping the ground. That argument escalated into a scuffle, and Duncan, who was also at the drinking spot, had intervened. The suspect Keon David had retaliated by whipping out a gun and discharging a round that hit Duncan in the chest.

The injured Duncan had collapsed, but was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. After committing the act, David had reportedly left the scene, and has since not been seen or heard from.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of David is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers: 226-1389, 226-7476, 911, or at the nearest Police Station.

