2019 BCB cricket season kicks off

The Berbice Cricket Board on Thursday January 2, 2019 bowled off its much hectic 2019 cricket season with the hosting of the New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament. A vibrant Berbice Cricket Board in December, 2018 had already started the 2019 edition of the Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 and Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 tournaments. Technically this under-19 tournament is the third for 2019 as the BCB strives to start early preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County Tournaments at the junior levels.

The Tournament is being sponsored by a group of overseas based Guyanese businessmen who reside in New York. Albion Community Centre Cricket Club over the years has been responsible for obtaining the sponsorship and handling the finances for this auspicious tournament.

Sixteen teams will participate in the Tournament dividing into three Zones. Zone ‘A’ consists: Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club, Achievers Cricket Club, D’Edward Cricket Club and Paradise Cricket Club. Zone ‘B’ will feature Tucber Park Cricket Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Edinburgh Cricket Club, Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Young Warriors Cricket Club and Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club. The final zone, Zone ‘C’ comprises: Albion Community Centre Cricket Club ‘A’, Albion Community Centre Cricket Club ‘B’, RHT Pepsi Cricket Club ‘A’. RHT Pepsi Cricket Club ‘B’, Port Mourant Cricket Club and No. 73 Cricket Club.

Three teams from Zones B and C will advance to the Quarterfinals along with two from Zone A.

The first two editions of the tournament were won by Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ who easily defeated Albion Community Centre and Blairmont Community Centre in respective years. Defending champions, Rose Hall Town Pepsi will once more start as favorites with players like Junior Sinclair Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Chanderpaul Govindan and Jeremy Sandia in their powerful lineup. Players like Kevin Umroa, Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Isaiah Thorne, Alex Algoo, Gevon Schultz, Garfield Benjamin, and Leon Swammy have the experience to dominate this year’s tournament for their respective teams. The Berbice Cricket Board will be using the early rounds of the Tournament to select a 30 man training squad for the upcoming GCB Inter-county Tournament based on performances. Fixtures for the first two rounds are Thursday 3rd and Friday 5th January, 2019.