2019 Amazon Warriors merchandise now available

With the Guyana Amazon Warrior’s first home game against the St Lucia Zouks due in just two days, cricket enthusiasts can ‘rep’ their local team with fresh merchandise.

The merchandise are currently are on display and available for purchase at the CPL Ticket Office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

Affordably priced at $7200, this year’s replica merchandise will have fans looking identical to their favourite Hero Caribbean Premier League franchise, the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Also in stock are the special edition Amazon Warriors shirts, which are on sale for $7500.

There are other Guyana Amazon Warriors shirts, pants, hats, whistles, bands, bags, training kits and cricket gear on sale.