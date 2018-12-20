2:00am curfew relaxed for the Holiday season

Following repeated calls from senior public officials along with requests from visiting overseas based Guyanese and businesses, the Public Security Ministry has announced a relaxation of the 2:00am curfew for the holiday season.

The enforcement will be relaxed for bars, nightclubs and other places of entertainment.

The period during which the deadline will not be in effect is from December 21st, 2018 to January 7th, 2019.

As of January 8th, 2019, the aforementioned stipulated closing time will be back on stream.

According to the Ministry, it must be pointed out, however, that all other laws especially those prohibiting drinking and driving and noise nuisance will be thoroughly enforced through more vehicular patrols and policemen outside partying spots.

“Party goers are advised to get a designated driver and ensure noise levels at partying spots are not excessive. Everything in moderation is what is called for” said the Ministry’s statement.