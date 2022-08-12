2000 children invited to watch Hero CPL match at various venues

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), and The SKYEXCH 6IXTY will be working with schools and children-focused charities and foundations to bring kids even closer to the action during the 2022 tournaments.

Up to 2000 children will be invited to attend free of charge, allowing them to come and watch the world-class cricket and partake in a unique family occasion, packed with entertainment.

With up to 100 young people attending all five days of the SKYEXCH 6IXTY and for games across the Hero CPL and Massy WCPL, it will be a great chance to inspire the next generation to fall in love with sport.

In Saint Lucia and Guyana Hero CPL will be working with Republic Bank to bring young cricketers involved in their 5 for Fun programme to play a game on the outfield during the interval between innings at the 10:00h.

This fantastic opportunity for young players will give them a chance to walk onto the field at international venues.

The Samuel Badree Academy of Sport Education and the Daren Ganga Foundation have been involved in the planning of these activities as both Badree and Ganga look to inspire the next generation of Caribbean sporting stars.

Samuel Badree, former West Indies cricketer, said: “It is so important that we bring our young people into the sporting world, I have seen first-hand as a player and an educator how sport can be life changing for our children. The Samuel Badree Academy of Sport Education is delighted to be working with CPL and their related tournaments that are incorporating all these great initiatives.”

“This is a great initiative, and all of us at the Daren Ganga Foundation are delighted to be involved in bringing young people to these matches. I know that when I was a youngster going to watch cricket it was inspirational for me and helped drive my ambition to become a professional cricketer. What CPL has created is an opportunity for the same thing to happen for these boys and girls,” former West Indies caption, Daren Ganga related.

Meanwhile, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, Chris Watson stated that “We are delighted to be able to partner with organisations across the Caribbean to bring kids closer to the action than ever before. These initiatives combined with the great family activities we will be putting on at these selected matches will truly make these games the Biggest Family Party in Sport.”