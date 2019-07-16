20 years jail for mother who killed son, 8

Sonia King, 31, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after she confessed to killing her eight-year-old son, Emanuel King, in February 2016.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court.

The woman confessed to placing a bed sheet around the child’s head and strangling him to death while he was asleep; she had confessed to killing the child due to frustration.

“It’s hurting me, and I don’t know what came over me at that moment,” King told the court today as her sentence was handed down.

King, formerly of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was represented by Attorney Mark Conway, who said that his client is remorseful for the act.

Reports are that King initially claimed that the child fell from a guava tree during the afternoon of February 21 after which he retired to bed. At about 22:00h, the mother had claimed that she went to check on the child but found him in a motionless state.

He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. However, she later confessed that she killed the child due to frustration, saying that she took a bed sheet and choked the child to death while he was sleeping.

After the incident, King reportedly confessed to her husband to killing the child. She was arrested after confessing to investigators.