A 20-year-old rape accused has been placed on $150,000 bail when he appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Keron Vandregen of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden was arrested on May 14 and charged for sexual activity with a child under 16 years old. The incident allegedly occurred on April 28.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which was laid under Section 11 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The case will continue on August 18.