20-Y-O pinned to death by tractor

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year-old Samuel Singh, a farmer of Don Robin, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He died at around 13:38h on Sunday at a rice field at Vryheid, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Reports are that the young farmer was operating a tractor in the field when it toppled and pinned him down under water.

Upon seeing this, the man’s father sought the assistance of other farmers who were nearby.

However, by the time they removed the young man’s body, it was too late.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.