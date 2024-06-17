20-Y-O dies after car skids off roadway, lands in trench at Diamond

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 05:30 hrs this morning (Monday, 17th June 2024) on the public road at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, involving motor car #PZZ 4447.

The car is owned by a female resident of Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara, and was driven at the time by Mark Andrew Ramachand, a 20-year-old from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding North along the eastern driving lane of the western carriageway of Diamond public road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up skidding on the road. The vehicle then turned turtle and ended up in a nearby trench, where it became submerged.

Police were summoned and on arrival at the scene, ranks and passersby assisted in removing the vehicle from the trench. The driver was seen motionless, pinned down in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was motionless. The ambulance service was summoned, and it arrived shortly after at the scene of the incident with a team of emergency medical technicians.

The driver was subsequently pronounced dead by a Doctor at the scene.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The car was placed onto a Tow Truck and escorted to the Diamond Police Station by the Police, where it was lodged to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.

