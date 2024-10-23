20 workers hired to boost flood mitigation efforts in Region Ten

Twenty residents of Linden were hired under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Country Implementation Plan (CIP) programme to enhance cleaning and maintenance operations in the mining town.

This is part of a government’s effort to address flooding in the region due to heavy rainfall.

These new hires will collaborate with the Ministry of Public Works’ existing workforce of 10 core workers.

The combined team of 30 workers will focus on desilting creeks and key drainage areas in Linden, ensuring regular maintenance to prevent future flooding.

At a meeting with the workers on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised the government’s proactive approach in finding solutions to the flooding issue.

“In the true spirit of the government, we don’t only talk about the problem, we find solutions to the problem,” said Minister Edghill.

He highlighted the need for continuous drainage work and announced plans to purchase two rubber-wheeled excavators to be stationed in Region Ten for ongoing desilting and drainage efforts.

Minister Edghill also stressed the importance of teamwork, with both the CIP workers and the Ministry’s core workers working together under one initiative to ensure efficiency and quick results.

He urged the workers to maintain discipline and take pride in their work, underscoring their role in fulfilling the government’s commitment to the community.

The new workers were hired following interviews conducted over the weekend and on Monday, and will begin their tasks immediately, as part of the ongoing flood mitigation project in the Mackenzie/Wismar area.

