20 acres of land at Goedverwagting, Sparendaam transferred to Windsor Estate developers

…APNU/AFC Land Giveaway

Some 20 acres of lands at Goedverwagting and Sparendam on the East Coast of Demerara have been transferred to Navigant Builders Incorporated – the developers of the Windsor Estate.

The transfer was done by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and the order was signed by caretaker Finance Minister Winston Jordan on June 11, 2020.

Navigant Builders Incorporated had earlier this year turned the sod for a US$84M project at Ogle, ECD – but the initiative was later put on hold due to the political uncertainty.

That development came at a time when the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has before it a huge backlog of cases and thousands of dissatisfied ordinary citizens languishing in the system, made worse by the coalition government’s lack of ordinary house lot distribution policies.

Meanwhile, more tracts of lands have been transferred by the APNU/AFC coalition administration during its waning days in office.

There was the transfer of some 20 acres of land, also from Goedverwagting and Sparendam, to American Marine and Services Incorporated. The company, located at Lot 215 Cross Street and Mandela Avenue Alexander Village, was granted the land by NICIL on the basis of a signed order by Jordan also on June 11, 2020.

INews earlier reported that Bosai Minerals Group had a total of 1.427 acres of land transferred to it by NICIL, through an order signed by Jordan.