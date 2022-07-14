2 years later: Police find skeletal remains suspected to be of missing businessman

The skeletal remains suspected to be that of Answar Stoll who went missing in November 2020 were on Wednesday found in Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police stated that a team of detectives travelled to the area at about 20:35h after receiving reports that the skeletal remains of a human were discovered.

According to information, the bones were found scattered in an area within a 30-foot diameter and showed evidence of being there for quite some time.

Reports stated that several of the bones were found intertwined in the roots of small plants. “The bones recovered include a skull. The skull appears to be that of a male and bore evidence of a sharp injury (chop) to the top of the skull. The chop extended from above the eye socket all the way to the rear of the top of the skull,” the police stated.

In addition, 11 vertebrae (commonly referred to as the backbone) were discovered with another 22 still missing. Also, 11 pieces of rib bone were recovered with an estimated 13 pieces still to be recovered.

Both the left and right Scapula and Clavicle bones (shoulder bones) were recovered as well as the bones of the pelvic girdle (the hip structure).

In light of the above, the skeleton remains will be sent overseas for DNA testing at the earliest possible opportunity.

Back in March, 2021, Leon Waddle, also called “Mack”, 30, was arrested in connection with Stoll’s disappearance.

It was reported that Waddle was found hiding in a fowl pen in front of his relatives’ Kuru Kururu home.

After interrogation, Waddle had confessed to inflicting the fatal wounds on Stoll but at the time, he did not reveal where he disposed of the corpse.

He was subsequently charged with murder without the body being found. This was confirmed by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum on Thursday who also stated that Waddle remains incarcerated.

Following Stoll’s disappearance, his family members turned up at his Kuru Kururu home in December 2020 with police ranks and found bloodstains on the wall. His house was also ransacked and his documents and other personal belongings were missing.

Stoll lived alone about nine miles from the highway and did not work. He was reportedly supported by his mother and other family members.