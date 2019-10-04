2 years jail for man who robbed INews reporter

A 30-year-old man was today sentenced to two years imprisonment for robbing a reporter who was attached to INews.

Albert Defreitas, 30, of Leopold Street, Georgetown, was on trial before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was accused of breaking into reporter’s car in 2017 and carting off with $550,000 in cash, among other articles.

Defreitas, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 31, 2017 at Parade Street, Georgetown, he stole a quantity of articles and cash valuing $550,000.

According to facts, the vehicle was reportedly parked while the reporter and her finance was conducting a pre-wedding photo-shoot at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel, a short distance away.

Nonetheless, after the incident, DeFreitas attempted to sell a laptop which was stolen from the car, but the prospective buyer, a woman, cancelled the transaction because of the suspicious actions of the perpetrator, and instead contacted the Police, allowing for ranks to intercept the suspect, who was nabbed with the stolen items in his possession.