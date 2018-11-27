2 years for man who confessed to $1.1M robbery

A man was jailed for two years by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Tuesday afternoon after he admitted to a $1.1M robbery carried out in the North West District (NWD).

Steve Williams admitted that he used a gun to rob Deneisha Stoll of three ounces of raw gold, along with cash and cosmetics valuing $1.1M, property of Shauntel Benjamin.

The robbery reportedly occurred on November 23, 2018 at Babbu Landing, North West District.

Williams also confessed to having a 9mm pistol along with one live round of ammunition in his possession on November 24 at Hell Hill without being the holder of a licence for same.

The defendant was jailed for 2 years for the offences and fined $50,000.