2-Y-O girl drowns after canoe capsizes in Kukui River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old girl, who reportedly drowned when a canoe capsized in the Kukui River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The child’s parents of Phillipai Village Upper Mazaruni along with others were in the canoe heading to their farm when the incident occurred at around 16:30hrs on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the parents tried to save the little girl but they were unsuccessful.

The child’s body has not been retrieved; residents from the village are said to be searching for the body.