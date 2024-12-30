2-Y-O dies in Albouystown house fire

A two-year-old boy this morning perished in a house fire at Collin Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Dead is Omani Abraham.

At the time of the fire at around 02:00hrs, the baby along with his siblings, age 4 and 7, were home alone.

A neighbour recalled hearing the children screaming and upon investigating, she observed the house on fire. The neighbour immediately contacted the Fire Service which arrived on scene some 30 minutes later.

While awaiting the arrival of the Fire Service, the neighbour tried to douse the flames with buckets of water.

Other neighbours were alerted and through their efforts, they managed to enter the house and rescue the elder children but the baby remained trapped in the bedroom, which was consumed by fire.

“The child was trapped in the house in the bedroom…I know the little baby there. And I keep hollering, Where’s the baby? Where’s the baby?”

The children resided at the house with their mother and grandmother, who were not at home at the time. It is unclear where they were.

INews understands that the children might have been playing with fireworks prior to the fire.

