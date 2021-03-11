2 women hospitalised following accidents

Two women are hospitalised following separate accidents that occurred on Wednesday on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and West Coast Demerara (WCD) respectively.

The first accident happened about 03:30h on the Moblissa Public Road involving a motor car driven by 24-year-old Oneisha Stellingburg of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Reports are the motorcar was proceeding north on the western side of the Public Road at a fast pace when Stellingburg lost control of the vehicle, which ended up on the eastern parapet and turned turtle.

The young driver was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was treated for head injuries.

However, owing to the severity of the injuries, she was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical treatment

In the second accident, Bibi Zaleena Zabar, who hails from was hospitalised following an accident on the WCD.

Reports are that the woman was standing on the road awaiting transportation to go to work when two vehicles collided and hit her in the process.

As a result of the accident, she sustained injuries about her body. She was later taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where she was admitted in serious condition.

Based on reports, the woman suffered fractured feet, a fractured skull, and other injuries to her body.