2 viciously attacked by jaguar at Guyana-Brazil border

In a harrowing incident near the remote Guyana-Brazil border, two individuals were viciously attacked by a jaguar – one of South America’s most formidable predators.

The attack has left the victims with severe injuries.

This publication understands that the female and male victims are reported to be husband and wife, both Guyanese, working at a ranch across the border.

A resident near the area told this publication that the couple were working when the jaguar traversing the pathway furiously attacked the male, then proceeded to attack the female victim.

“We don’t know who are the owners of the ranch but what we do know is that they were working on the ranch across the border, and they were attacked by a jaguar while trying to enter the ranch – the paddock of the ranch”.

“And they had a battle, a fight with the jaguar. It attacked him and his spouse, or his wife, and both of them were brutally injured. And he managed to kill the jaguar, however, by stabbing it with a long knife,” the resident related.

Both individuals were severely injured as a result of the incident. Video footage of the aftermath seen by this publication reflected a clear depiction of the jaguar’s powerful jaw and sharp claws on both the man and woman.

The female sustained deep gashes tearing through multiple layers of skin and muscle open around her arms, back, head and breast, among others.

Meanwhile, half of the man’s face was bitten off. In the video, he was seen struggling to breathe.

According to the resident, both victims were transported to a hospital in Brazil for medical treatment.

