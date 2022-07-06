2 unvaccinated Reg. 4 men die from Covid

Two unvaccinated men who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,258.

The latest fatalities are aged 66 and 73, both of whom resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 144 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 67,843.

There are 39 persons hospitalised, two of whom are in the ICU while 700 persons are isolating at home.

In institutional quarantine, there are two individuals. The recoveries stand at 65,844.