2 to face judge, jury for murder of money changer

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 25, of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown were last week committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court after they were found guilty for the murder of an America Street money changer, following the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry (PI).

The decision was handed down by Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court. Magistrate Latchman found that a prima facie case was made out against Dos Santos and George. The charge against their co-accused, Kacey Heyliger, was dismissed after the Magistrate found that there was insufficient evidence.

The trio was initially facing a joint charge for the capital offence of murder, but 26-year-old Heyliger exited the courtroom a free man whilst the now convicted duo will stand before a Judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The indictment brought against the men detailed that on February 4, 2018, at America Street, Georgetown, they murdered Shawn Nurse called “Fabulous”.

According to reports, Nurse, of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot during a struggle with a lone gunman, who attempted to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency that he was carrying in a bag.

However, the now dead man was shot to the head during the process, and was relieved of the bag containing the cash and several pieces of gold jewellery.