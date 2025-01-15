2 SWAT ranks under close arrest after ganja found in car

Two ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force’s SWAT Unit are currently under close arrest after a quantity of marijuana was found in the motorcar they were in.

The discovery was made at about 11:15h on Tuesday (January 14th, 2024).

Based on police reports, acting on information received, an Inspector from the Special Branch along with other ranks, stopped an Axio motor car bearing registration number PAJ 2421, on Camp and New Market Streets, Georgetown. The vehicle was driven by Police Lance Corporal 20355 Kevin Thompson with Lance Corporal 23874 Dwayne Perry seated in the front passenger seat.

A search was conducted in the car, in the presence of the two SWAT ranks, and in the back seat, a black travelling bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis was found, along with plastic wraps, a black scale and a black bag sealer.

The two SWAT ranks were told of the offence committed and cautioned, and they both remained silent. They were arrested and escorted to the GPF’s Narcotics Branch. The suspected narcotic was weighed and it amounted to 748.4 grams.

A thorough search was then carried out on the vehicle but nothing else of evidential value was found. The documents for the motor car were examined and it was observed that it is owned by Diana Persaud of North Road, Lacytown.

Stacy Hodge, a 40-year-old businesswoman from Providence, East Bank Demerara, who is the reputed wife of Kevin Thompson, was contacted and interviewed. She told investigators that she was involved in an accident about a week ago with her motor vehicle (a red Lexus, number PAJ 4770) and her insurance company rented the said car from Elite Auto Rentals located at Garnette Street, Kitty, for her to use while her vehicle was being repaired.

Hodge said that she last drove the vehicle on Thursday, January 10, 2025, and she gave the keys to Thompson after he asked her for a vehicle to use.

The vehicle is lodged at the Alberttown Police Station. Additional searches were carried out at the homes of Kevin Thompson and Dwayne Perry but nothing of evidential value was found. They were both placed under close arrest as the investigation continues.

