2 persons from Region Six die from Covid

Guyana’s Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 1,060 following the deaths of two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities are a 62-year-old unvaccinated woman and a 70-year-old fully vaccinated man, both of whom are from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 778 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 41,418.

There are five persons in the ICU, 66 in institutional isolation, 2445 in home isolation, and 10 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 37,842.