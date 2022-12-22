2 non-violent prisoners released for Christmas after their fines paid by FFTP

Thanks to Food for the Poor (FFTP) (Guyana) Inc., two non-violent prisoners were released from jail on Monday and are back home to spend the holidays with their families.

At a ceremony for the inmates’ release in Guyana, FFTP-Guyana CEO Kent Vincent encouraged the prisoners to pray and work hard. Food hampers including lunch, loaves of bread, personal care items, and a Bible were given to the inmates.

“Mistakes happen, but (the prisoners) should set their lives in order, let God be the focus of their lives, and always show the kindness they received from Food for The Poor to others,” he said.

According to a statement from the NGO, for more than two decades, it has honoured the tradition of securing the release of nonviolent offenders throughout the Caribbean and Latin America by paying their accumulated fines twice a year; at Christmas and Easter.

It also thanked the generous donors who support the charity’s Prison Ministry.

“Many were arrested for stealing to feed their families or for something that would be considered a minor offence and later held in some of the most notorious prisons throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, unable to pay the fines for their release,” the statement noted.

Since the inception of the FFTP Prison Ministry Program in 1998, it has assisted in freeing, training, and reintroducing prisoners back into the community as productive citizens.