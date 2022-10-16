2 new COVID cases; 1 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported that two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in Guyana are now 46 including one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, one person in institutional isolation and the other 44 persons in home isolation.

There is no one in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281 while recoveries from the life-threatening virus in the country to date are 70,076.