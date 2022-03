The Ministry of Health today said that two new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63,234.

However, there are only 87 active cases presently including two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 85 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 11 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 1,226, while some 61,921 recovered cases were recorded.