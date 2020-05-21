2 new COVID-19 cases; total stands at 127

The Ministry of Public Health is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases recorded to date to 127.

The two new cases are males, officials noted.

To date the total number of persons tested is 1329 with the total number of negative cases being 1202.

There are currently 57 persons that have recovered, 60 active cases in institutional isolation, 3 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 10.

The Ministry said it is very concerned with the increased cases seen in Regions 1 (Barima-Waini) and 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). As of today Region One, now has 2 confirmed cases in 2 of their sub-districts while Region Seven has a total of 7 cases.

“This is not good. My fellow Guyanese this is the situation that we were working so hard to prevent,” Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services said.