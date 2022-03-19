2 new COVID-19 cases, 4 in ICU

Another two persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 63,183. But only 145 of these are currently active cases.

This includes four patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 141 in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 12 other persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1,226. Additionally, some 61,812 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.