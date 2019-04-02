2 nabbed with gun, ammo after high speed chase

A high-speed chase between Police and a car bearing a fake number plate led to the apprehension of two men, one of whom was armed with an unlicensed gun.

Reports are that around 13:00h on Monday in the vicinity the Railway Embankment at Industry, East Coast Demerara, the Police, acting on information tactfully approached the motorcar.

The driver of the car upon realising that the ranks were approaching sped off the scene. However, the Police gave chase and after a period of hot pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted.

One of the two males, who exited the car brandishing a handgun, quickly removed a ‘paste-on number plate’ from the vehicle and ran into an empty plot of land.

According to the Police, the driver was promptly detained and so was his accomplice who was found hiding in a clump of bushes.

The unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds he was trying to hide were retrieved. Also, a mask was found nearby. Investigations are ongoing.