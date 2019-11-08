2 nabbed with ecstasy, molly

Two male suspects are now in Police custody after they were nabbed on Thursday with possession of ecstasy pills and molly.

According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Jairam Ramlakhan, the discovery was made by ranks stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary.

It was reported that the ranks, acting on intelligence, conducted two separate operations in Alberttown, Georgetown, during which they arrested the two suspects with 261 ecstasy pills and eight grams of suspected Mali/Molly— a type of amphetamine drug.

The suspects are being processed for court and are assisting with further investigations.

Back in June, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) had disclosed that a total 532.8 grams of ecstasy were seized by agents in 2018.