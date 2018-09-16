2 nabbed in Bartica with cannabis

0
The cannabis found on the duo on Saturday afternoon in Bartica

Police ranks in “F” Division (Interior Locations) have arrested two persons in Bartica, Region Seven on Saturday afternoon after they were both found to be in possession of cannabis.

A 36-year-old Durban Street, Georgetown resident and a young woman were reportedly at the Bartica Ferry Stelling when they were seen acting in a suspicious manner thus prompting police ranks to conduct a search on their person.

The search on the male inbound passenger unearthed thirty-seven grams of cannabis concealed in a quantity of small sized transparent Ziploc bags in his possession.

A further search conducted on the female unearthed 10 grams cannabis.  The duo was immediately arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where they are assisting with investigations.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.