Two young men were during the wee hours of today killed following a collision between the motorcyclists they were riding along the Number 79 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are 18-year-old Keishan Ramnauth, a labourer of Number 60 Village, and 21-year-old Ameer Subhan, a security firm supervisor of Line Path, Corentyne.

A pillion rider on the motorcycle being operated by Ramnauth was injured.

Investigations are continuing

