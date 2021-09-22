2 more women die from Covid; 36 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as September 21, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 740.

The latest fatalities are two women, aged 58 and 70, who hailed from Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) respectively. The Region One woman was unvaccinated while the status of the other is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 362 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 30,186.

There are 36 persons in the ICU and 163 in institutional isolation, while 3545 are isolating at home.

Recoveries stand at 25702.