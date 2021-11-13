2 more males die from COVID; 89 new cases

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died.

According to the Ministry of Health today, the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana has now gone up to 957.

These latest fatalities are a 39-year-old male from Region Three, who died today and a 49-year-old male from Region Six who died on November 9. Both men were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another 89 persons have contracted the deadly virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,741.

There are currently 2,302 active cases in Guyana including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,287 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 17 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 33,482 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.