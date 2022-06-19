2 more die from COVID, 35 new cases

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

According to the Ministry of Health, these latest fatalities are a 30-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Island – West Demerara) and a 46-year-old female from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died on June 18 and while the older woman was fully vaccinated, the younger one was unvaccinated.

Nevertheless, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has now gone up to 1,247.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported that some 35 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of active cases in the country to 897 including 2 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Six other persons are currently in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, some 64,347 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country to date.