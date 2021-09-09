2 more die from COVID-19; 240 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 659.

These latest fatalities are a 69-year-old male and a 41-year-old female from Region 4

(Demerara-Mahaica). They both died on Wednesday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, another 240 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 27,301.

Active cases have increased to 2,668. This includes 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 2,632 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also another nine persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 23,974 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.