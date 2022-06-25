2 more die from COVID, 111 new cases detected

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Ministry of Health today.

These latest fatalities are a 65-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 64-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Island – West Demerara), both of whom died on Wednesday, June 22.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 1,251 with these two fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that another 111 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in Guyana have gone up to 974 including three patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are two other persons in institutional quarantine also.

To date, some 64,833 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in the country.