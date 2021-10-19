2 more Covid deaths; 94 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of October 18, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 877.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 18 Upper Demerara – Berbice October 19 Unvaccinated Male 50 Upper Demerara – Berbice October 18 Partially Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 94 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to 34608.

See full dashboard: