2 more Covid deaths, 84 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 553.

The latest fatalities are two females: a 56-year-old and a 54-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 84 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 22,789.

There are 13 in the ICU, 89 in institutional isolation, 661 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine. The recoveries stand at 21,473.