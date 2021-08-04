2 more Covid deaths, 62 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 551.

The latest fatalities are two males: a 48-year-old and a 62-year-old, both from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, with 62 new Covid cases registered today, the total positives recorded since the pandemic started last year has risen to 22,705.

Of this amount, 11 are in the ICU, 91 in institutional isolation, 600 in home isolation, and wo in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries are 21,452.