2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded; total now at 89

The Ministry of Health (MOH) this evening disclosed that Guyana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths today

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 89.

These latest fatality are a 56-year-old male from Barima-Waini – Baramita (Region 1) and 56-year-old male also from Barima-Waini – Port Kaituma (Region 1), who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The samples were taken on admission from both persons and their results came back subsequently as positive.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead person.

Only earlier, today the Ministry reported that a 68-year-old male from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), died while receiving care at a medical facility on Saturday night.

It also reported 88 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the country’s total number of cases to 3,093.

Of these, however, only 1,087 are active cases. These include 15 patients currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and the other 1,072 in isolation.

To date, some 1,920 persons in Guyana have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested 14,815 persons thus far for the novel coronavirus.