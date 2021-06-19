2 more COVID-19 deaths in Region 4; 136 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported today that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 444.

These latest fatalities are a 77-year-old woman and a 40-year-old male, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, another 136 persons have contracted COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 18,973.

However, only 1482 of these are currently active cases including 21 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1461 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, 17,047 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: