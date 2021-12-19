2 more COVID-19 deaths, 53 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of December 18, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1030.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 34 Pomeroon-Supenaam December 16 Unknown Male 66 East Berbice- Corentyne December 18 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, 53 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,870.

But only 798 of these are currently active cases.

This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 788 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are two more persons institutional quarantine.

To date, some 37,042 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.