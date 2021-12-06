2 months later: Family of 9-Y-O accident victim renews calls for justice

Family members of nine-year-old Carleisa Lewis on Saturday held a vigil at the scene where her life was snuffed away, calling for justice to be served as the driver who is reportedly responsible for her death roams freely.

The child was killed on October 1, 2021, by a motor vehicle driven by a man who was reportedly not paying attention on the roadway. He was reportedly arguing with someone in the vehicle when he veered off of the road and ran over Lewis in front of her Islington, Greater New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home.

However, after weeks have passed and the driver was not charged, friends and relatives of the child gathered at the scene of the accident where they sang hymns and reflected on her life.

The dead girl’s father, Carlton Lewis, told this publication that life has been difficult since the passing of his daughter.

“The Police are not telling us anything too. We just want them to know that we lost a human not a dog. Right now, people in this country are fighting for dogs and I am hearing nothing about my daughter. Nobody has been coming to us and we are just like lost. It is hurting every single day. The vehicle is back on the road driving and Carleisa is not here.”

Meanwhile, her mother, Adacia Lewis, related that each night when the family spends time together, it is difficult to do so without her daughter.

“The day of the accident I did not see the person but up until now I have not seen the person, so I don’t know what this person looks like that killed my child. We have not heard from the family not even to come forth to say sorry,” the grieving mother stated.

She recalled contacting the Police two weeks ago for an update on the investigation but was told that a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigators were still waiting on advice.

Police had issued a statement that the nine-year-old was struck down and killed by a motor car after she ran across the main access road but this was refuted by the dead child’s siblings who claimed that they saw what transpired.