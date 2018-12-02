2 killed in separate accidents

A man and a woman are the country’s latest road fatalities following two separate accidents on Saturday.

Dead are Muneshwar Narine of Lot 15 Supply Village, Mahaica East Coast Demerara and Shandel Sparrock of Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.

Narine, a 65-year-old security guard, was killed at about 14:00h when a pickup truck bearing registration number PNN 8778 driven by a 36-year-old resident of Number 53 Village Corentyne, Berbice collided with him. The accident occurred on the Danzie Public Road, Mahaicony.

Police investigations revealed that the pickup was proceeding east along the northern carriage way and according to the driver, Narine who was on a bicycle suddenly swerved into his path thus causing the collision.

The man was immediately rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly passed a breathalyzer test but remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, 44-year-old Sparrock was crushed to death by a truck while attempting to cross the Bagotstown Public Road on the East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, Sparrock- a cleaner employed at National Hardware Limited, left her Nandy Park home at about 18:00h to visit a nearby shop and as she was attempting to cross the road, a truck which had just came off the Demerara Harbour Bridge and was making a left turn on to the Bagotstown Public Road ran her over.

Eyewitnesses have since said that Sparrock could not have seen the truck coming. They also told Inews that the driver of the truck said he did not see Sparrock and did not even know he hit someone until after he felt a bump and saw people running towards the vehicle.

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police investigations are still ongoing and the driver is in custody.