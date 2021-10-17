2 killed in Mahaicony Branch Road accident

Two persons are now dead after the car they were in ran off the Mahaicony Branch Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and ended up in the trench.

They have been identified as 38-year-old Deocharran Dass of New Providence, Mahaicony, and 31-year-old Bhickram Singh of Mortice Branch Road, Mahaicony. Another person, Vishan Motie, a 27-year-old labourer of Mahaicony Branch Road, was also injured in the accident which occurred at around 22:30 hrs on Saturday, some 11km in from the main road.

Police investigations so far revealed that the three men were imbibing alcohol at a friend’s house and after some time, they left with Dass driving motorcar #PFF 3940 while Singh and Motie were in the vehicle.

It was reported that Dass was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Mahaicony Branch Road at a fast rate when he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn, and instead continued straight into the canal which is situated on the southern side of the road.

The width of the canal is approximately 65 feet, and the depth is about 15ft – 20ft.

The vehicle flipped over and was submerged in the canal.

Motie, who was seated in the front passenger seat, managed to exit the vehicle.

Unfortunately, the driver and the other occupant were trapped. They were subsequently taken out in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The bodies are presently at the Mahaicony Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting PME.