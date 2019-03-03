2 killed as minibus turns turtle on ECD Highway

Two women were on Sunday morning killed when the minibus in which they travelling collided with a motorcar and toppled several time before crashing into a median at Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Several others were injured as a result of the collision.

Dead are 58-year-old, Denise Cully of Lot 89 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was reportedly flung out of the bus and Patricia Ellis, 59, of Lot 30 Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD). She died while receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Corporation (GPHC).

Those injured are Jaden Miffatt, 7, a student of Golden Grove Primary School, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Laffanna Williams, 22, of Lot 175 Haslington, June Abel, 60, of Lot 8 Good Hope, Wayne Blair, 38, of Lot 38 Fernandez St. Golden Grove and Jordon Beaton, 17, of also of Golden Grove.

<<<Inews>>> understands that at about 7:30h, the minibus BTT 4910 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Success Road when a motorcar which was attempting to overtake slammed into the left rear of the bus causing the driver, to lose control crashing into a medium bar.

The minibus then turned onto its side reportedly landed on Cully. The vehicle then skidded for some distance before coming to a halt.

Public spirited persons assisted by turning over the minibus on its wheels when Cully’s lifeless body was pulled from underneath. Several other passengers were rushed to the hospital where they are being treated, Ellis died while receiving treatment.

Beaton who reportedly lost several fingers in the accident was rushed the Woodlands hospital where he underwent surgery. A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol on his breath. He was however, taken into Police custody where he is assisting with investigations.

Investigations into the accident is continuing.