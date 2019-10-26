2 killed as car slams into ambulance

An 18-year-old Amelia’s Ward, Linden, resident is among two persons killed in the wee hours of today (Saturday, October 26, 2019) after a motorcar collided head on with an ambulance.

Dead are Triston Clarke, 18, of Lot 4847 Central Amelia’s Ward and 37-year-old Eon Reddock of Lot 763 Amela’s Ward.

The accident occurred sometime at around 03:40h on Obama Drive, Amelia’s Ward.

According to police reports, Clarke was driving motorcar, PRR 781, while Reddock was one of three occupants in a Ministry of Health-owned ambulance, PXX 4739 and attached to Linden Hospital Complex.

The driver of the ambulance, 39-year-old Rametse Paul, told investigators that he was proceeding south along the road, when in the vicinity of Obama Drive which has a slight left bend, he reportedly observed two cars proceeding at a fast rate of speed in the opposite direction.

According to Paul, the driver of motorcar PRR 781 suddenly over took the other vehicle and ended up in his (ambulance’s) lane resulting in a head on collision.

The driver and three occupants in the ambulance all received injuries and were taken to Linden Hospital Complex by public spirited persons, where doctors pronounced 18-year-old Clarke and Reddock dead on arrival. The driver of the ambulance and the second occupant, Shona Douglas, were treated for injuries sustained.

The bodies were then taken to the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the investigation is in progress.